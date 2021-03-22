RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: RPSC Invites Applications For 83 Headmaster Posts

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment against 83 vacancies for the post of Headmaster. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the opening on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. An exam will be conducted to select among the candidates who have applied for the post. Find more details about this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021

Commencement of online application: March 24, 2021.

The final date for application submission: April 24, 2021.

The RPSC notification states that there are a total of 83 posts available in this recruitment drive.

Headmaster, Praveshika School: 83 posts

Eligibility criteria for the RPSC Recruitment

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts Group) having a minimum of 48% marks. They must also possess a Shiksha Shastri/Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education.

He or she should have a minimum of 5 years of teaching experience in any School.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Headmaster Age Limit

The candidate should be between 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021

The candidates must note that their selection will be done on the basis of written examination. Here is the exam pattern as per the RPSC website.

The competitive examination will 600 marks.

There will be two Papers - Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General awareness about education and educational administration. Both these papers shall be of 300 marks each.

The duration of both Papers shall be 3 hours each.

All the questions in both these Papers will be multiple choice type questions.

There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question will be deducted.

More about RPSC

RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board was formed as a wing of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). According to its official website, the RPSC is the premier commission of the government of Rajasthan and is responsible for organizing recruitment exams, procedures for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the government. The RPSC looks after the recruitment in Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) & Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

