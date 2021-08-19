RPSC RAS 2021 Exam Dates Announced; Click Here To Check Complete Schedule

Notification for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (RPSC RAS) 2021 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Prelims for the Rajasthan Subordinate Services for the induction of 988 posts would be held on October 27 and 28, 2021.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC RAS 2021 dates announced

The Rajasthan Government has announced dates for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC RAS 2021. According to the notice issued, the prelims for Rajasthan Subordinate Services would be held on October 27 and 28, 2021. Aspirants who have applied for the RPSC RAS 2021 exam can get more details on the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The detailed notice would be announced soon by the commission.

The council has released a short official note specifying the dates of the combined competitive exam and the examination for the posts of lecturer. The RPSC RAS 2021 exam for lecturer posts in Ayurveda and Indian Medicine department is now scheduled to be held from November 11 to 13, 2021.

The last date to fill the online application form for RPSC RAS 2021 exam is September 2, 2021. The recruitment is for 988 vacant posts. In total, 363 vacancies are for the posts of state services while 625 vacancies are for the posts of subordinate services.

RPSC RAS 2021 Exam Date: How to download the official notice

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission as shared above.

Go to the ‘News Section’ available on the homepage.

Alternatively, click on the direct link, the official notice on RPSC RAS 2021 exam date.

Check, download and take a print of the official notice.

Online application for RPSC RAS 2021 examinations had started on August 4, 2021. The official notification was scheduled to be released on July 28, 2021 however, it was delayed owing to administrative reasons. The exam would be held for a duration of 3 hours and it will consist of 200 marks.

Rajasthan Subordinate Services prelims will be held on - October 27 and 28, 2021

Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Lecturers will be held on - October 27 and 28, 2021