RPSC RAS Final Answer Keys And Marks Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RPSC RAS 2021 Answer Key 2021: The final answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on the official website. All those candidates who have participated in the examination can check the final answer key and marks of the examination by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must note that this answer key has been prepared after including objections raised by candidates in the provisional answer key. This final answer key is for the preliminary results that were released on November 19, 2021. According to the cut-off marks declared by RPSC, the cut-off was 84.72, while for the female post, it was 79.63. Keep checking here for more updates. The official notice issued by RPSC mentions that there is a question that has been deleted. Candidates can check the same while going through the answer key.