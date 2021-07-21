RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021: Notification For 998 Vacancies Released, Check Details Here

RPSC RAS Recruitment Notification 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 998 vacancies for 21 services under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. The online application process for RPSC RAS Recruitment will begin on July 28, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is August 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021

Out of the total 998 vacancies, 363 vacancies are in state services and 625 are in subordinate services. Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the posts. Read on for more details.

RPSC RAS 2021 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 28 July 2021

Last Date of Application - 28 August 2021

RPSC RAS 2021Vacancy Details

State Service - 363

Subordinate Service - 625

RPSC RAS Age limit:

For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years

For Non-Gazetted Posts - 25 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2021 Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment test. The prelims exam will have questions from General Knowledge and General Science. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of exam will be three hours.

The RPSC RAS main exam will comprise four papers of General Studies. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The duration of each paper will be three hours.

Check official notification.