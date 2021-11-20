RPSC RAS Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check RAS Pre Result On Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Quick links:
Image: Canva.com
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or the RPSC announced the results of the state-level examination on November 20. The main examination merit list for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations of 2021 is out now on the main website of the state council. Everyone who has appeared for the exams and waiting for the RPSC RAS main results can log in to the official website now.
The examinations for the RPSC were conducted in the month of October. Along with the RPSC RAS mains result of the 2018 edition, the commission has also shared the cut-off and horizontal reservation details. The candidates who have been shortlisted from the mains exams are now eligible for the interview, which is the third and final round in RPSC results. The dates for the interview is yet to be announced. According to reports, the candidates will appear for the personality and viva-voce test where they will be asked questions not only related to the profession but also several aspects of life.
Candidates who are registered for the RPSC RAS mains result 2021 can log in to the official website with the link. The link for the same is- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates will have to keep the admit cards or the registration number and password on the registration card for the login process ready.