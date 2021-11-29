RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 218 Asst Statistical Officer Posts; Check Details

RPSC Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment notice for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. His recruitment drive would fill a total of 218 posts, including 203 vacancies for Assistant Statistical Officer, Non-TSP. 15 seats are vacant for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts. Candidates must note that they need to first register and then fill in the application form with the required details. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the examination.

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer posts: Examination pattern

The duration of the examination would be 2 hours and it will consist of questions from General Knowledge, Statistics, Mathematics, and Economics.

The examination would be MCQ-based and be worth 100 marks.

There is a negative marking in the examination. Every wrong answer would deduct 1/3rd of the marks.

To qualify for the examination, a minimum score of 40% is necessary.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Posts Number of vacancies Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer 11 Assistant Professor (Medical Education) 337 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) 21 Assistant Statistical Officer 218 Chemist 1 Total 588

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Open the application portal, complete the registration process

Then, click on the apply online link.

Fill in the required details and pay the fee to complete the application process.

Submit the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Image: Unsplash