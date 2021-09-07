RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released On Official Website; Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

RPSC SI Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC SI Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The Rajasthan Police SI admit card has been released for the combined competitive exam. The examination is scheduled to be conducted between September 13 to 15, 2021.

Registered candidates who applied for the examination can now download their hall ticket from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The steps to check admit card and the direct link to see admit card has also been mentioned below.

RPSC SI Exam 2021

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. The morning session is scheduled to start from 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. The afternoon shift will start from 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm. Candidates should remember that the RPSC SI Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document. Candidates will have to carry the hall tickets to the examination hall. The exam will be consisting of three sections, General Hindi and General Knowledge and General Science, carrying a total of 400 MCQs.

This time, the RPSC SI recruitment aims at fulfilling the vacancies of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander Positions in Rajasthan Police. Candidates should secure at least 36% marks in each paper. Candidates should also secure 40% in aggregate to qualify for the examination.

RPSC SI Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the website of RPSC or Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest News’ section.

Click on the link which reads 'RPSC SI Admit Card 2021'.

Candidates will have to enter the credentials required to login into the account.

The admit cards will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and download the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 4, 2021. However, it got postponed to September 13, 2021. In case of any issue, candidates can reach out to the commission. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in written test, physical efficiency test and interview round.