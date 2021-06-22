RPSC SI Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details Of Exam Schedule

RPSC SI exam date 2021: Rajasthan Police Commission has announced the exam schedule. Dates have been announced for Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander recruitment exam. It is to be conducted on 4th September 2021. The official notice for RPSC sub inspector exam has been released today and can be checked on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sub inspector recruitment

As per reports more than 858 posts are likely to be filled by conducting the Rajasthan PSC exam. It is being said that near about 70,000 candidates are likely to appear in the exam. The recruitment details for these positions was there in the public domain on 3rd February 2021. It was open for application till 20th March 2021. R

RPSCSI Exam Schedule

However RPSC has only released the exam date as of now. RPSC SI exam schedule and the admit cards have not been released at present. The notice issued by RPSC states that a detailed schedule along with the time of the examination would be released on the official website in due course of time.



Rajasthan PSC Exam: Check Syllabus here

Candidates who have applied for these positions can check the syllabus. It is available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates may also check for other important circulars released on the website



