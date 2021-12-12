RPSC Statistical Officer Admit Cards Out: Check Steps And Direct Website Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted to select candidates for the Statistical Officer's post. The selected candidates will be posted in the planning department (Economics & Statistics) 2021. The recruitment drive was announced in September for a total of 43 vacancies. The written exam for the same will be conducted on December 18, 2021. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates will be taking the exam on December 18 at Ajmer district headquarter. The exam will be conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm. Candidates must not forget to carry their original identity card and their passport size photo. They are also advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the scheduled time. Candidates who fail to bring a printout of admit cards, will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Candidates suffering from Covid are advised to send Covid related reports and documents to the commission office through email at examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in or inform by calling at phone number 0145-2635255 by December 17, 2021 (4pm) so that proper arrangements could be made for them.