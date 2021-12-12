RPSC Statistical Officer Admit Cards Out: Check Steps And Direct Website Link To Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted to select candidates for the Statistical Officer's post. The selected candidates will be posted in the planning department (Economics & Statistics) 2021. The recruitment drive was announced in September for a total of 43 vacancies. The written exam for the same will be conducted on December 18, 2021. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be taking the exam on December 18 at Ajmer district headquarter. The exam will be conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm. Candidates must not forget to carry their original identity card and their passport size photo. They are also advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the scheduled time. Candidates who fail to bring a printout of admit cards, will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Here's how to download RPSC Statistical Officer exam admit card

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2021” and then click on “Get Admit Card” link

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter application number, date of birth, and captcha code

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

RPSC Rajasthan 2021: Check SO Exam Schedule here

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to section 'News & Events' and then click on the link - " Press Note regarding Exam Date for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 " available on the home page.

The RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 PDF will be opened on the screen.

RPSC Statistical Officer posts: Examination pattern

The examination will consist of questions from General Knowledge, Statistics, Mathematics, and Economics.

The examination would be MCQ-based and be worth 100 marks.

There is a negative marking in the examination. Every wrong answer would deduct 1/3rd of the marks.

To qualify for the examination, a minimum score of 40% is necessary