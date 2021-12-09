RRB Group D Exam Date Announced On Rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Official Notice Here

Railway Recruitment Board on December 8 released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2021. The Board on Wednesday released an important notice regarding computer-based exams for various level 1 posts. All the candidates who registered themselves for RRB Group D exam can now check the exam date. The official notice has been uploaded on rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the notice released, the board has announced to conduct the examination tentatively from February 23, 2021. Notice reads, "The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Board has said that the dates are tentative as it will depend on the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued for the Covid-19 pandemic from time to time. Candidates will be able to check exam city and download the travelling authority of SC/ST candidates 10 days prior to the start of the examination. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets 4 days prior to RRB Group D Exam Date 2021 from the official website. RRB has mentioned that it will activate the hall ticket link 4 days before the exams.

Notice regarding rejected applications

The official notice reads, “In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from 15.12.2021 to 26.12.2021 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity. Thereafter, the decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. In this process, the candidates whose application was found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of the CBT exam of CEN No. RRC01/2019.”

RRB NTPC First CBT Result To Be Out By January 15

Railway Recruitment Board in December first week announced that the results of the first computer-based test will be out by January 15, 2022. The announcement has been made on December 5, 2021. Candidates who will qualify for this exam will have to appear for the second CBT. It will be conducted between February 14 and February 18, 2022. The RRB NTPC result will be released on the official websites of the sixteen RRBs. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.