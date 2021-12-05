RRB Group D Recruitment: Railways To Open Application Modification Window On Dec 15

Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the application form modification link for the RRB Group D recruitment will open on December 15, 2021. It is to be noted that only those candidates whose application forms were rejected will be allowed to modify the application form and upload the correct documents. Applications of a few candidates were rejected on the basis of invalid photograph or signatures.

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRB said.

RRC Group D exam: Details

Candidates were informed about the RRC group D exam in February 2019. Through the written exam over one lakh vacancies in group D posts will be filled. This one time opportunity of application form modification has been given to only those candidates whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates whose application was already accepted are informed that they do not have to apply again through the link.

Official notification highlights

The modification link is going to be live from 15.12.2021 on all the official websites of RRBs All candidates may check their Application Status Application Registration Number and Date of Birth Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC Candidates whose applications were already accepted need not apply again Candidates should beware of the touts who may misguide with the false promises of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration The recruitment process in the RRB/RRC exams is fully computerized and the selection is based purely on the merit of candidates.

On December 1, with over 3.5 million tweets, #JusticeForRailwayStudents trended on number 1 on Twitter in India. Railway aspirants expressed their concern over RRB Recruitment. Hansraj Meena who calls himself Writer, blogger & Socio-Political Activist is one of the users who tweeted about the demands of railway aspirants. He tweeted, "Basic demands of railway aspirants. 1. Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates 2. Exams date of group D railway 3. new vacancy in railway 4. Conduct IRMS Exam. #JusticeForRailwayStudents”