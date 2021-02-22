RRB MI Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Today At 6 Pm, Here's How To Download

RRB MI Answer Key 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT answer key, question paper, and candidates' response sheet today at 6 pm. Candidates who have taken the exams will be able to check the RRB MI answer key and tally it with their question paper and their response sheet from February 22. The link to check the answer key will be deactivated on February 28 (6 pm).

Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections against any key before 6 pm on February 28. Each challenge will cost Rs 50 plus bank charges. However, if the challenge is proven correct, RRB will refund the amount to the candidates' bank account.

"The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," the official notice reads.

"The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter," the notice further reads.

How to check RRB MI Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Look for the latest announcements section for CEN 03/2019

Click on the link for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key

Log in using your roll number and password and submit

Your RRB MI answer key, question paper, and your response sheet will be displayed on the screen

RRB had conducted the Ministerial and Isolated categories computer-based test from December 15 to 18 and on January 7, 2021, at 354 exam centers across the country. Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam commenced at 10.30 am while the second shift began at 3 pm. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for persons with disability (PWD) category candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1663 vacancies for which 1.03 lakh candidates had applied.

