RRB MI Exam Fee To Be Refunded, Update Bank Account Details Online, Says RRB; Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board has asked the candidates who took the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories recruitment exam under CEN 03/2019 to update their bank account details. According to an official notice, RRB has initiated a refund of the exam fee to the candidates. As the applications for the exam were received two years ago (in 2019), a lot of changes might occurred in the account details of the candidates during these times. Hence, the candidates will have to update their bank account details online.

A link for the same has been provided on the official website of RRBs. The link will be activated at 10 am on March 2. The link will be deactivated at 5 pm on March 17. Click here to update your bank account details.

RRBI MI Exam Fee to be refunded

Several banks have been merged in the last two years. This has resulted in a change of IFSC and the account number of the candidates. RRB will initiate the refund of the exam fee in the updated bank account number.

"The applications have been received 02 years back and in the intervening period lot of changes might be occurred in the account details of the candidates. Also, it is observed by the Bank while scrutinizing account details that large number of payments were made from the same account number. Further, due to merging of various banks their IFSC codes have been changed and it is necessary to reconfirm and take fresh details of bank account so that refund is made in the correct bank account of the candidate. In order to facilitate these candidates to provide their Bank Account Details, RRBs have decided to provide a one-time opportunity for providing Bank Account Details," the official notice reads.

RRBs shall not be responsible for the further failure of refund, if any, on account of incorrect details furnished by the candidates and will not entertain further correspondence in this regard, the official notice reads further.

RRB had conducted the Ministerial and Isolated categories computer-based test from December 15 to 18 and on January 7 at 354 CBT centers across the country. Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. RRB released the MI Answer key on February 22. The answer key challenging window closed on February 28. The RRB MI Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1663 vacancies for which 1.03 lakh candidates had applied.

(Image Credits: PTI)