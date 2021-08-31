RRB NTPC 2019: Link To Update Bank Details For Exam Fee Refund Active Till Today

RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Tuesday close the window to update the bank account details. RRB has asked the candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC computer-based test (CBT) Stage-1 to update their bank account details so that the board can refund the examination fee to their bank accounts. RRB had invited application for the RRB NTPC Recruitment in the year 2019.

In the last two years, changes might have occured in the IFSC code and bank account details of the candidates. Moreover, RRB in its scrutiny observed that large number of payments were done from same bank account number and bank account details of many candidates are not available. Hence, it is necessary for the RRB to confirm and take fresh bank details of the candidates to remit the exam fee refund to correct beneficiaries.

RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment Exams

The link to update bank account details has been uploaded on the official websites of all regional RRBs. Candidates will have to login using their credentials. The link will be active only till 11:59 pm on August 31, 2021. RRB had conducted the NTPC CBT-1 from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases.

Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC answer key, question paper, and response sheets for the first stage computer-based test (CBT-1) on August 16. Candidates were invited to raise objections against th wrong keys, if any, till August 23. The final answer key and RRB NTPC CBT-1 results will be declared soon.