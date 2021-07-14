RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Admit Card: Check How To Download; Examination Date And More

Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the 7th phase of its Non-Technical Popular Category, NTPC. The admit card for the seventh and final phase of the Computer Based Test, the CBT-1 test, has been released. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC examinations can visit rrbcdg.gov.in for additional information.

RRB NTPC 2021

Candidates are encouraged to strictly observe COVID-19 related guidelines that have been published along with the call letter, according to a notice released by Railway Recruitment Board. Face masks are also required for all candidates, with the exception of when a photograph is taken. In April, the sixth phase of the examination was conducted.

2.78 lakh candidates will take the RRB test for the seventh and final phase of the CBT-1 exam. The test is held to recruit selected candidates for non-technical popular categories for Graduate and Undergraduate posts in various Indian Railways units. For positions such as Station Master, Clerk, Typist, and others, the examination is conducted in phases.

How to check Admit Card

Go to the official website of the RRBs - rrbbbs.gov.in Click on the notification-- RRB NTPC CBT, Admit Card. There will be a new window open. Candidates must enter their username and password, as well as their date of birth. Take a printout of the Admit Card and store it for future reference. It will include vital information such as the exam date and city.

RRB NTPC CBT Date

According to Railway Board, the seventh phase exams for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which was not conducted earlier due to COVID-19, will be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, and 31.

Railway Recruitment

Because of the COVID-19 situation, the exam had to be rescheduled. The official website also stated that the link for Assam applicants would be updated in a few days. Computer-based tests, typing skill tests, and computer-based aptitude tests are included in the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category Exam Date recruitment procedure. It is followed by document verification and medical examination. General Awareness, Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Intelligence are among the subjects tested. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and calculators, according to the RRB notice, would not be permitted in the examination hall.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage