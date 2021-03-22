RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Schedule OUT, Exam For 6 Lakh Candidates To Begin On April 1

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released the schedule for the sixth phase of RRB NTPC exams. RRB NTPC 6th phase of the exam will be held on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. A total of six lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam.

The intimation link to check the exam date and city will be activated at 9 pm on March 22. Downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link. Candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB regions to get the intimation link and to download the admit cards.

"For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 22.03.2021 at 09.00 PM. 3. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," the official notice reads. READ | RRB NTPC exam to be held as per schedule amid Nagpur lockdown, one exam cancelled in Assam

RRB is conducting NTPC recruitment exams in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam centre, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.26 crore applicants applied for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exams for RRB NTPC began in December. Till now RRB has conducted five phases of exam for over 1.1 crore candidates. Six lakh of the remaining 13 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the fifth phase of the exam. The remaining seven lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date

Visit the official website of RRB regions

Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

Key in your login credentials

The exam center city and date will be displayed on the screen

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: