RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam Date: RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam In July, Check Schedule Here

RRB NTPC Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for conducting the seventh phase of the RRB NTPC exam. As per the latest notification released by the RRB, the RRB NTPC phase 7 exam will be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, and 31. Approximately, 2.78 lakh candidates will appear for the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT).

RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam Schedule

For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be released on all RRB websites ten days before the exam. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Click here to read the official notice

RRB NTPC Exam: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing photograph). Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wear, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the Test Centre.

RRB NTPC Exam

RRB had scheduled to conduct the RRB NTPC exam in a phased manner. This was done to reduce the crowd amid the pandemic. Till April, RRB successfully conducted six phases of the RRB NTPC exam. Approximately, 1.26 crore applicants have registered for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exams for RRB NTPC began in December 2020. Around seven lakh candidates are yet to write their exams. The remaining seven lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases which will be held after the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exam.