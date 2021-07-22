Last Updated:

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam To Begin Tomorrow, See Step-by-step Guide To Download Admit Card

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam will begin on July 23 & will continue till July 31. This is the last phase that will be conducted, see steps to download admit card.

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam update: RRB NTPC exams for the seventh phase are scheduled to begin from July 23, 2021. More than 2.78 lakh candidates registered for the NTPC exams. These exams are being conducted by Railway Recruitment Board. The 7th or last phase exam will be conducted on 23rd, 24th, 26th, and 31st July 2021. Exams will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country. Centres are strictly advised to follow COVID-19 protocol, only % capacity of each centre will be utilized to maintain social distance.

RRB NTPC 2021: Admit Card

Railway Recruitment Board has already released admit cards for its Non-Technical Popular Category exam. Students who opted for Computer Based Test can visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in for additional information. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the admit card.

  • Go to the official website of the RRBs - rrbbbs.gov.in
  • Click on the notification-- RRB NTPC CBT, Admit Card.
  • There will be a new window open.
  • Candidates must enter their username and password, as well as their date of birth.
  • Take a printout of the Admit Card and store it for future reference. It will include vital information such as the exam date and city.

RRB NTPC 2021 exam: COVID guidelines to be followed at centres

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on admit card. It is mandatory for students to follow COVID-19 related guidelines. The centre details are already mentioned on the admit cards given to registered candidates. The exams were supposed to be held earlier but they got postponed due to second wave of COVID pandemic in India. Candidates should wear face masks all the time. The sixth and second last phase of the examination was conducted in April 2021. Seventh phase aims to recruit candidates for the positions of Station Master, Clerk, Typist, and others. To be considered that computer-based aptitude tests are followed by document verification and medical examination. General Awareness, Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Intelligence are among the subjects tested. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and calculators, according to the RRB notice, would not be permitted in the examination hall.

