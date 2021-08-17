RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021, Response Sheet & Question Paper Released, Here's Direct Link

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC answer key, question paper, and response sheets for the first stage computer-based test (CBT-1). Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 can download their RRB NTPC answer key online. After downloading the answer key, candidates must match it with their response sheet and question papers.

The link to view the RRB NTPC answer key was activated at 8 pm on August 16 and will be active till August 23. Candidates are advised to download their response sheet, question paper, and answer key before this deadline. To download the same, they will have to visit the official website of their regional RRBs. Follow the steps given below to download the RRB NTPC answer key.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official RRB website of your region

Go to the notice board section or click on the RRB CEN 01/2019

A link to download the RRB NTPC answer key, question paper, and response sheet will be activated

Click on the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 link

Key in your login credentials to download your answer key

Your RRB NTPC answer key, response sheet, and question paper will be displayed on the screen

Download it on your computer and match it with the question paper and response sheet.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC answer key, response sheet and question paper

RRB NTPC answer key challenge

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key or find any error in the answer key can raise objections. The prescribed fee for raising objections is Rs 50 plus bank service charges per question. In case the objection is found correct, the fee paid will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the official notice reads.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the recruitment test to fill over 35 thousand vacancies in non-popular technical categories (NTPC). Over one crore applicants have applied for the recruitment. The RRB NTPC exams were held in seven phases. Candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam in their respective phases as decided by RRB to avoid crowding at exam centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were held between December 2020 and July 2021.