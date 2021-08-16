RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021, Response Sheet To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday release the answer key, question paper, and response sheets for the RRB NTPC exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be able to download their RRB NTPC answer key and match it with their response sheet and question papers. The link to view the answer keys will be activated at 8 pm on August 16.

The link to view the RRB NTPC answer key will be active till August 23. Candidates are advised to download their response sheet, question paper, and answer key before the deadline. They will have to visit the official website of their regional RRBs to download the same. Follow the steps given below to download the RRB NTPC answer key.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official RRB website of your region

Go to the notice board section or click on the RRB CEN 01/2019

A link to download the RRB NTPC answer key, question paper, and response sheet will be activated

Click on the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 link

Key in your login credentials to download your answer key

Your RRB NTPC answer key, response sheet, and question paper will be displayed on the screen

Download it on your device and match it with the question paper and response sheet.

RRB NTPC CBT-1

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key or find any error in the answer key can raise objections. The prescribed fee for raising objections is Rs 50 plus bank service charges per question. In case the objection is found correct, the fee paid will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the official notice reads.