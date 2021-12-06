RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates Announced; CBT 1 Result Likely To Be Out By Jan 15

RRB NTPC Result 2021- 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board, Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) has issued an important notice informing the candidates about the result and exam dates. As per the official notice issued by the RRB, the results will be announced by January 15, 2022. The CBT 2 exam will be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022.

Nearly 1 crore candidates appeared in the RRB NTPC Examination that was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. Candidates who pass the RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination will be eligible to take the CBT 2 examination. Candidates must note that they will be shortlisted for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination based on the normalised marks obtained in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result. Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill a total of 35,000 vacancies.

Railway RRB NTPC | Official Notice

According to the official notice, "The results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022."

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Date

Name of the Event Date CBT 1 Result Date January 15, 2022 (Tentative) CBT 2 Exam Dates February 14 to 18, 2022 (Tentative)

RRB NTPC 2022 Admit card | More details

Once the RRB NTPC results are announced, the board will release the admit cards on the official website before the commencement of the exam in February. To download the RRB NTPC admit cards, candidates would need to enter their registration details. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh information.

