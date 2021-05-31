RRB NTPC Exam Date: RRB Puts Recruitment Exams On Hold Due To Pandemic

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put on hold all the recruitment exams under CEN 01/ 2019, 03/2019, and RRC 01/2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include the RRB NTPC recruitment exam as well (CEN 03/2019). A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official websites of RRB.

RRB NTPC Exam Date: RRB postpones recruitment exams

"Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased," the official notice reads.

RRB had scheduled to conduct the RRB NTPC exam in a phased manner. This was done to reduce the crowd amid the pandemic. Till April, RRB successfully conducted six phases of the RRB NTPC exam. Approximately, 1.26 crore applicants have registered for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exams for RRB NTPC began in December 2020.

RRB had conducted five phases of the exam for over 1.1 crore candidates and six lakh candidates were scheduled for the sixth phase of the exam. Around seven lakh candidates are yet to write their exams. The remaining seven lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases which will be held after the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exam.

