RRB NTPC First CBT Result To Be Out By January 15; Check Official Notification Here

RRB NTPC update: Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the results of the first computer-based test will be out by January 15, 2022. The announcement has been made on December 5, 2021. Candidates who will qualify for this exam will have to appear for the second CBT. It will be conducted between February 14 and February 18, 2022. The RRB NTPC result will be released on the official websites of the sixteen RRBs. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

CBT Details

“The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022,” the RRB informed candidates.

“The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the RRBs have also said in the official notification. Official notification further reads, "Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources."

On December 1, with over 3.5 million tweets, #JusticeForRailwayStudents trended on number 1 on Twitter in India. Railway aspirants expressed their concern over RRB Recruitment. Hansraj Meena who calls himself Writer, blogger & Socio-Political Activist is one of the users who tweeted about the demands of railway aspirants. He tweeted, "Basic demands of railway aspirants. 1. Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates 2. Exams date of group D railway 3. new vacancy in railway 4. Conduct IRMS Exam. #JusticeForRailwayStudents”