RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Download RRB NTPC CBT-I Admit Card

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the sixth phase of NTPC recruitment Computer-Based Test-I from tomorrow, April 1. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held on on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. A total of six lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam. The admit card for some candidates has been released, while for the remaining candidates, it will be released soon.
The exam city and date intimation link was activated on March 22. With this link, candidates can check the date of their exam and the exam centre city. The admit card will be released four days prior to the exam date. As of now, candidates whose exam is falling on April 1 and 3 has been released. The RRB NTPC admit card for candidates whose exams are falling on April 6, 7 and 8 will be released on April 2, 3, and4, respectively.
RRB is conducting the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam centre, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.26 crore applicants have registered for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exams for RRB NTPC began in December. Till now RRB has conducted five phases of exam for over 1.1 crore candidates. Six lakh of the remaining 13 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam. The remaining seven lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases.