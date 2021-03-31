RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Download RRB NTPC CBT-I Admit Card

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the sixth phase of NTPC recruitment Computer-Based Test-I from tomorrow, April 1. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held on on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. A total of six lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam. The admit card for some candidates has been released, while for the remaining candidates, it will be released soon.

The exam city and date intimation link was activated on March 22. With this link, candidates can check the date of their exam and the exam centre city. The admit card will be released four days prior to the exam date. As of now, candidates whose exam is falling on April 1 and 3 has been released. The RRB NTPC admit card for candidates whose exams are falling on April 6, 7 and 8 will be released on April 2, 3, and4, respectively.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date

Visit the official website of RRB regions

Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

Key in your login credentials

The exam center city and date will be displayed on the screen

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of RRB of your region On the homepage, look for the notice board menu or CEN 01/2019 tab Click on the link that will read 'RRB NTPC Phase- 4 hall ticket' Key in your registration number and password to log in Your RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

RRB is conducting the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam centre, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.26 crore applicants have registered for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exams for RRB NTPC began in December. Till now RRB has conducted five phases of exam for over 1.1 crore candidates. Six lakh of the remaining 13 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam. The remaining seven lakh candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases.