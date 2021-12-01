Last Updated:

RRB: Railway Aspirants Raise Concerns Over Delay In Group D, NTPC Recruitment On Twitter

RRB Recruitment: Railway aspirants are raising concerns about recruitment exams. With over 3.5 million tweets,#JusticeForRailwayStudents is trending on Twitter.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
RRB

Image: @HansrajMeena/PTI


With over 3.5 million tweets, #JusticeForRailwayStudents is trending on number 1 on Twitter in India. Railway aspirants are expressing their concern over RRB Recruitment. Hansraj Meena who calls himself Writer, blogger & Socio-Political Activist is one of the users who tweeted about the demands of railway aspirants.  He tweeted, " Basic demands of railway aspirants. 1. Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates 2. Exams date of group D railway 3. new vacancy in railway 4. Conduct IRMS Exam. #JusticeForRailwayStudents”

Afzal Anis a Twitter user says, “Governments should listen the voices of their own students, as they are the backbone of this nation. Who will listen to them if the government does not? Retweet to support #JusticeForRailwayStudents

Some aspirants are also using memes to express themselves. A user tweeted a meme of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A user tweeted, "Railways- we don't have job's Students- hum apna haq leke rahenge". Gurpreet Garry Walia who calls himself a journalist tweeted, “Conduct the exam, now delay will not be tolerated”

READ | Punjab CM Channi announces 10,800 recruitment in education department

 

RRB NTPC Recruitment

Its been around five months since the RRB NTPC exam has been conducted but after the result, no update has been announced yet. The recruitment drive was announced in February 2019 and over 2 crore candidates applied for the exam.  Railway declared the results on August 31, 2021. Till now only the first level of RRB NTPC is over and students are tagging the railway ministry and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter expressing concern about delay.

READ | BPSC LDC Exam 2021 Date: Lower division clerk recruitment exam to be held in February

RRB Group D Exam 2019

On November 26, Railway Recruitment Board has released a notice related to RRB Group D Exam 2019. The notice has been released for those candidates whose applications have been rejected. Through the notification, candidates were informed that they can modify their application forms in case it has been rejected. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said that the modification link has not been generated yet but will be generated soon. 

READ | Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's how to check application status for 3093 posts

Official notification reads, “It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites). A link in this regard will be provided soon on official websites of RRBs. Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained. Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through link."

 

 

READ | Bhopal: Habibganj Railway Station renamed after Rani Kamlapati; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi
READ | Security heightened at Himachal's Kalka Shimla railway line amid terror threats
Tags: RRB, RRB Recruitment, Railway
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND