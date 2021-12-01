RRB: Railway Aspirants Raise Concerns Over Delay In Group D, NTPC Recruitment On Twitter

Quick links:
With over 3.5 million tweets, #JusticeForRailwayStudents is trending on number 1 on Twitter in India. Railway aspirants are expressing their concern over RRB Recruitment. Hansraj Meena who calls himself Writer, blogger & Socio-Political Activist is one of the users who tweeted about the demands of railway aspirants. He tweeted, " Basic demands of railway aspirants. 1. Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates 2. Exams date of group D railway 3. new vacancy in railway 4. Conduct IRMS Exam. #JusticeForRailwayStudents”
1.Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates
2. Exams date of group D railway
3. new vacancy in railway
4. Conduct IRMS Exam.#JusticeForRailwayStudents pic.twitter.com/xGRfzpjUly
Afzal Anis a Twitter user says, “Governments should listen the voices of their own students, as they are the backbone of this nation. Who will listen to them if the government does not? Retweet to support #JusticeForRailwayStudents
Retweet more: #JusticeForRailwayStudents pic.twitter.com/WhcsKnWnHL
Some aspirants are also using memes to express themselves. A user tweeted a meme of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A user tweeted, "Railways- we don't have job's Students- hum apna haq leke rahenge". Gurpreet Garry Walia who calls himself a journalist tweeted, “Conduct the exam, now delay will not be tolerated”
Railways- we don't have job's
Students- hum apna haq leke rahenge pic.twitter.com/Kiyfg5CU3S
Its been around five months since the RRB NTPC exam has been conducted but after the result, no update has been announced yet. The recruitment drive was announced in February 2019 and over 2 crore candidates applied for the exam. Railway declared the results on August 31, 2021. Till now only the first level of RRB NTPC is over and students are tagging the railway ministry and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter expressing concern about delay.
On November 26, Railway Recruitment Board has released a notice related to RRB Group D Exam 2019. The notice has been released for those candidates whose applications have been rejected. Through the notification, candidates were informed that they can modify their application forms in case it has been rejected. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said that the modification link has not been generated yet but will be generated soon.
Official notification reads, “It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites). A link in this regard will be provided soon on official websites of RRBs. Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained. Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through link."