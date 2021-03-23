RRB Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 680 Apprentice Vacancies In West Central Railway

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has invited online applications for the engagement of apprentices in MP railways. There are a total of 680 vacancies in various trades including- Electrician, Fitter, Wireman, Welder, Computer Operator And Programming Assistant, Carpenter, Painter, AC Mechanic, Machinist, Stenographer, Electronic Mechanic, Cable Jointer, Diesel Mechanic, Mason, Black Smith, Surveyor, Draughtsman, and Civil. The last date to apply is April 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.mponline.gov.in.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Fitter – 134

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 51

Electrician - 181

Carpenter - 28

Painter - 28

AC Mechanic - 10

Machinist - 11

Stenographer (Hindi) - 09

Stenographer (English) - 09

Electronic mechanic - 15

Cable joiner - 04

Diesel mechanic - 49

Mason - 26

Blacksmith - 16

Surveyor – 10

Draftsman 10

TOTAL - 680

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for the West Central Railway Apprentice must have passed class10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks. They should also have passed ITI in the fitter trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT). They should be aged between 15 and 24 years.

Selection Process: There will be no test or interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks scored by them in the matric exam. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 application fee and a Rs 50 portal fee. However, women, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will not be charged an application fee. They will only have to pay the portal fees of Rs 50.

