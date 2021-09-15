RRB Result 2021: RRB MI Results For Junior Stenographer, Translator Posts Declared

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RRB Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on September 14 declared the results for the recruitment exam for RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts. Candidates who have appeared for the junior stenographer and junior translator recruitment exams can check their results online. The RRB MI Result is available on the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also released the cutoff marks, list of qualified candidates and the link to view scorecard and question paper. The computer-based test for RRB MI was held from December 15 to 18, 2020 and on January 7, 2021. Candidates who have passed the CBT stage 1 will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam.