RRB Result 2021: RRB MI Results For Junior Stenographer, Translator Posts Declared

RRB Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on September 14 declared the results for the recruitment exam for RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts. Candidates who have appeared for the junior stenographer and junior translator recruitment exams can check their results online. The RRB MI Result is available on the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also released the cutoff marks, list of qualified candidates and the link to view scorecard and question paper. The computer-based test for RRB MI was held from December 15 to 18, 2020 and on January 7, 2021. Candidates who have passed the CBT stage 1 will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam.

How to check RRB MI Result 2021

Visit the official website of RRB regions

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CEN-03/2019 - Link to view Score Card & Question Paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) and Junior Translator (Hindi)'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number along with the captcha code as mentioned on the screen and submit

Your RRB MI result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future references.

Direct link to check RRB MI Result 2021

Direct link to check Cut-off marks for RRB MI Stenography Skill Test and Transalation Test

Direct link to check list of shortlisted candidates