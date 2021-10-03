RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Over 3000 Posts, Check Details

Railway Recruitment Cell of Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details in this article. Eligible candidates will then have to apply online through the official website of RRC ER on rrcer.com. The registration process for the above-mentioned post is scheduled to begin on October 4, 2021, and will continue till November 3, 2021. This recent recruitment drive of Eastern Railway aims to hire 3366 candidates. Candidates can check the important details as well as the steps to apply here.

RRC ER Recruitment: Important dates

The registration process will begin on October 4, 2021

The last date to register is November 3, 2021

The list of selected candidates will be out on November 18, 2021

Vacancy details

For Howrah division- 659 Posts

For Sealdah- 1123 Posts

For Asansol-412 Posts

For Malda-100 Posts

For Kanchrapara- 190 Posts

For Liluah- 204 Posts

For Jamalpur- 678 Posts

Educational qualification & application fee

Eligible candidates will be those who have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system). the minimum required percentage is 50%, in aggregate, from a government-recognized Board. The candidate should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. Candidates in the UR category will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. No fee will be charged from the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates.

Mode of selection

Official notice reads, "For the trades for which only class 10th pass is the minimum qualification, a separate merit list will be drawn for candidates eligible taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. In case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, the candidate who passed the matriculation examination earlier shall be considered first."

The notice further reads, "For the trades for which class 8th pass is the minimum qualification, the merit list would be prepared for all eligible candidates, including those having qualification of matriculation and who opt for these trades, based on the average marks obtained both in class 8th standard and ITI examination, as indicated in (a) above. In case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, the candidate who passed the 8th class examination earlier shall be considered first."

