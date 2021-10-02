Last Updated:

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 2945 Trade Apprentice Posts; Here's Direct Link

Eastern Railway Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates for the post of Apprentice, apply before November 3.

Amrit Burman
RRC ER Recruitment 2021

If you are looking for a job in the government sector, then this news is for you. The Eastern Railway Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of rrcer.com. This year's recruitment procedure will select a total of 3366 candidates in the Eastern Railways Zone. 

The registration procedure will start on October 4, 2021, and conclude on November 3, 2021. Candidates can also apply by using the Direct Link given here - RRC ER Recruitment 2021. Check all the details below.

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Post
  • General
  • OBC
  • EWS
  • SC
  • ST
  • Vacancies
  • Sealdah
  • 458
  • 303
  • 111
  • 167
  • 84
  • 1123
  • Jamalpur workshop
  • 273
  • 184
  • 68
  • 101
  • 52
  • 678
  • Howrah
  • 270
  • 177
  • 65
  • 98
  • 49
  • 659
  • Asansol
  • 41
  • 112
  • 412
  • 62
  • 30
  • 167
  • Liluah 
  • 31
  • 20
  • 204
  • 14
  • 54
  • 84
  • Kanchrapara
  • 82
  • 50
  • 19
  • 26
  • 13
  • 190
  • Malda
  • 14
  • 10
  • 100
  • 7
  • 26
  • 43
  • Total
  • 1169
  • 856
  • 979
  • 475
  • 308
  • 2945

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Age limit | More details

RRC ER Trade Apprentice: Candidates who are applying for the RRC ER Trade Apprentice must hold a class 10th pass certificate or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate from the state board, and should also have the National Trade Certificate granted by NCVT/SCVT. Those candidates who are eligible are between 15 years to 24 years of age. The application fee is Rs 100 and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/women are exempted from application fees.

Here's how to apply for the Railway Trade Apprentice post

  • To apply visit the official website of the Eastern Railways
  • Enter all the required details such as Name, DOB, mail id, mobile number, and other details.
  • Fill in relevant columns regarding community (SC/ST/OBS/EWS) Physical disability if any.
  • Upload all the required documents (Educational certificate, passport-sized photo, signature, and identity proof).
  • Now, pay the application fee (optional) and click on the submit button.

