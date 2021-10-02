RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 2945 Trade Apprentice Posts; Here's Direct Link

If you are looking for a job in the government sector, then this news is for you. The Eastern Railway Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of rrcer.com. This year's recruitment procedure will select a total of 3366 candidates in the Eastern Railways Zone.

The registration procedure will start on October 4, 2021, and conclude on November 3, 2021. Candidates can also apply by using the Direct Link given here - RRC ER Recruitment 2021. Check all the details below.

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post General OBC EWS SC ST Vacancies Sealdah 458 303 111 167 84 1123 Jamalpur workshop 273 184 68 101 52 678 Howrah 270 177 65 98 49 659 Asansol 41 112 412 62 30 167 Liluah 31 20 204 14 54 84 Kanchrapara 82 50 19 26 13 190 Malda 14 10 100 7 26 43 Total 1169 856 979 475 308 2945

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Age limit | More details

RRC ER Trade Apprentice: Candidates who are applying for the RRC ER Trade Apprentice must hold a class 10th pass certificate or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate from the state board, and should also have the National Trade Certificate granted by NCVT/SCVT. Those candidates who are eligible are between 15 years to 24 years of age. The application fee is Rs 100 and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/women are exempted from application fees.

Here's how to apply for the Railway Trade Apprentice post

To apply visit the official website of the Eastern Railways

Enter all the required details such as Name, DOB, mail id, mobile number, and other details.

Fill in relevant columns regarding community (SC/ST/OBS/EWS) Physical disability if any.

Upload all the required documents (Educational certificate, passport-sized photo, signature, and identity proof).

Now, pay the application fee (optional) and click on the submit button.

Image: PTI