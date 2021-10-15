RRC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3093 Apprentice Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Northern Railway has invited applications from candidates for apprentice posts in the Northern zone. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of rrcnr.org. The recruitment procedure started on September 20, 2021, and will conclude on October 20, and the merit list is expected to be released on November 9, 2021.

Candidates must note that those who are applying for apprentice posts must have a passing certificate of Class 10 from a recognised board and must also have an ITI in the relevant trade as per the NCVT/SCVT. Notably, there will be no written or oral test, the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks they have scored in class 10 and the ITI examination. Check key details below.

Application fee | Age restrictions | Direct link

The application fee for the RRC Railway Recruitment is Rs 100, which can only be paid via online mode.

Candidates aged between 15 to 24 years can apply for the Apprentice posts.

Candidates who are willing to apply can use the direct link given to her to check all the details - Northern Railway RRC Recruitment 2021 (Click Here)

RRC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the RRC Northern Railways.

STEP 2: Click on the link "Engagement of Act Apprentice" ONLINE Application.

STEP 3: Finish the registration procedure.

STEP 4: Now, log in on "Candidate Dashboard" containing Application Form, Payment of Online Fee, Upload documents will appear.

STEP 5: Submit your application fees.

STEP 6: Upload the required documents and it's done.

Image: PTI