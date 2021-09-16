Last Updated:

RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway Offers 3093 Apprenticeship Posts

RRC Recruitment 2021: RRC Northern Railway has released indicative notification for a total of 3093 apprenticeship posts. 12th pass can apply.

Written By
Nandini Verma
RRC Recruitment 2021

Image: Unsplash


Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 3093 vacancies for the post of apprentices in Northern Railways.  The online registration process for the Northern Railway apprenticeship will begin on September 20. The last date to apply for the posts is October 20. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. Currently, the RRC NR Apprentices indicative notification has been released. The detailed notification for the recruitment will be released soon. 

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 10+2 (class 12th) from a recognised institution can apply for the posts. The upper age limit is 24 years while the lower age limit is 15 years. 

Apprenticeship Training

Eligible candidates whose applications are selected will have to undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The duration of the RRC NR Apprentices training will be mentioned in the official notification. Click here to read the RRC NR apprenticeship indicative notification.

RRC NR apprentices 2021: Highlights

  • Date of Publication of Indicative Notification on RRC website - September 14, 2021
  • Date and time of commencement of Online Application- September 20, 2021, From 12:00 PM
  • Date and Time of Closing of Online Application - October 20, 2021
  • Total vacancies for Apprentice - 3093 

 

First Published:
