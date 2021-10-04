RRC, South Western Railway Invites Applications For 904 Apprentice Posts; Check Details

South Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell of South Western Railway has released a recruitment notification. The recent recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961. A total of 904 slots will be filled in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway. The minimum required eligibility is that candidate must have passed intermediate examination.

The recruitment drive has been opened from Monday, October 4 and the last date to apply is November 3, 2021. These vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways. The educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details can be checked below.

Important Dates

The recruitment drive has been announced on October 1, 2021.

The application window has been opened on Oct 4, 2021.

Last date to submit application is November 3, 2021.

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Details

Total Number of vacancies for Apprentice is 904.

For Hubballi Division - 237 candidates will be hired.

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballli - 217 Posts are there.

For Bengaluru Division, 230 candidates will be hired.

Fir Mysuru Division, 177 posts are there.

For Central Workshop, Mysuru, 43 candidates will be hired.

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed the matric exam with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Board. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT). The minimum required age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years.

Application process for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021

All those candidates who are interested should apply online at www.rrbhubli.in or before November 3, 2021. There is no need to submit the physical copy of application to RRC/Hubli. Even if anyone sends it, no preference will be given to that candidate.