RSMSSB Exam 2021 For Patwari Posts To Be Held On Oct 23, Vacancies Increased To 5378

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will be conducting the RSMSSB Exam 2021 on October 23 and Oct 24, 2021. The exam which will be conducted in the last week of October is for Patwari positions. Rajasthan Revenue Department has announced that it will add 957 posts to RSMSSB patwari vacancies. A total of 957 posts have been added. Out of those 857 posts, 800 posts were added for the non-scheduled areas and 157 posts were added for the areas that are scheduled. Now the total number of vacancies for the positions is 5378.

The Board has also released the exam date and also the timing for the position of Patwari. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. Therefore, candidates are required to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines while taking the exams. Candidates will have to carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The admit cards will be available on the official website by next week. The official website is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should be ready with the application number and password to check hall tickets.

RSMSSB Exam 2021: Date and Time

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 23 and October 24, 2021

On October 23, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The second shift will begin from 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

On October 24, Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2021 will be conducted between 8:30 am and 11:30 am

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 24, 2021, between 2:30 and 5:30 pm

Candidates can also check the official portal for more information-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov. The examination has been postponed twice, due to which the state government has been facing protests from the youth. After qualifying for the examination, the candidates will have to face an interview for the final selection. The admit card is generally issued 10 days before the exam so it is expected to be out by next week. candidates should keep an eye on the official website.