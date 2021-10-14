RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Rajasthan patwari recruitment exam is scheduled to be out on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021. The hall tickets will be released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. This date was earlier announced through official notice. As per the notice released earlier, all those candidates who registered themselves for the examination would be able to download their provisional e-Admit Cards for Patwari Exam from the official website. The official website to download hall tickets is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year over 15.62 lakh candidates will be taking the examination. They should be ready with their application number and date of birth to check the admit card as soon as it is released. Candidates can check the steps to download admit cards and can also have a glance at the important dates here.

Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam: Important Dates

Hall tickets for RSMSSB Patwari Exam will be out on Oct 14, 2021

The RSMSSB Patwari exam will be conducted on October 23 and October 24, 2021

On the above-mentioned dates, the exam will be held in 4 shifts. The duration of each shift will be 3 hours. The morning shift will begin at 08:30 am and will continue till 11:30 am. The afternoon shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card download steps