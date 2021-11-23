RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key Released For 5378 Posts, Here's How To Raise Objections

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari answer key: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021 on Monday, November 22, 2021. The answer key which is provisional in nature is for the patwari recruitment examination that was conducted in offline mode on October 23, 2021. Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates have an opportunity to raise objections if they want to. the deadline to raise objections ends on November 26, 2021. Registered candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the provisional patwari answer keys now. It has been uploaded on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The steps to check the answer key has been attached below.

The recruitment exam which was conducted last month aims to fill 5,378 vacant posts of the organisation. The answer keys and master question paper for exam codes 104A, 104B, 104C and 104D are available on the official website. The direct link to check the provisional answer key

RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download and raise objections

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage. go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section and click on the Patwari answer key link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where a PDF link will be displayed

Candidates should download the PDF files and are also advised to take a printout for any future reference

Candidates can also raise objections (if they want to). They will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 per question through E-Mitra Payment Gateway or E-Mitra Kiosk.

Patwari answer key: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check 104A answer key

Here is the direct link to check 104B answer key

Here is the direct link to check 104C answer key

Here is the direct link to check 104D answer key

This year, over 15 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the Rajasthan Patwari examination. However, only 10.41 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Patwari examination. Candidates can calculate their appropriate marks by going through the provisional key.