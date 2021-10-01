RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Schedule, Vacancies & More Details

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 date. This year, the examination will be held in two sessions on October 23 and October 24. The first phase of the examination will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. All the information related to the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 is available on this website. Meanwhile, candidates can also check the official portal for more information-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.

This year the recruitment drive will fill a total of 5378 posts of Patwari. The admit card for the examination will be issued by the state board examination authority on the board's portal. The examination has been postponed twice, due to which the state government has been facing protests from the youth. Below is all the information related to Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2021.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021: Exam Pattern | Admit Card | More Details

The RSMSSB exam will be held in offline mode. After qualifying for the examination, the candidates will have to face an interview for the final selection. The admit card is generally issued 10 days before the exam. Likewise, the admit card for the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2021 will be issued in the 2nd week of October. Candidates must also know that they will also have to bring a passport-sized photograph and an identity card such as an Aadhar card or Voter Id to the exam center.

RSMSSB Job Agency Patwari Job Title 5378 Total number of Vacancies January 2020 Registration Period Written Exam

Interview Selection Process October 23, 2021

October 24, 2021 RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 Date October 2nd week RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card Date www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Official Website

