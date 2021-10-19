RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Firemen & Asst Fire Officer Exam Date Announced, Check Details

RSMSSB Firemen & Asst Fire Officer exam: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board had issued a notification about the RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 in the first week of this month on October 7, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer. In a recent development, RSMSSB has announced the exam date for the same. As per the schedule that has been released on the official website, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates related to recruitment and also the recruitment details here. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website that is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Important Dates

The application window for Rajasthan subordinate services recruitment drive was started on October 7, 2021

The deadline for candidates to apply for the positions was October 16, 2021

The examination has been scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 629 candidates will be selected. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted in the last week of January 2022. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and with proper COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates will have to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and also maintain social distancing. Candidates must know that they will have to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Along with admit card they need to carry valid ID proof too. The admit card release date has not been announced yet but it is expected to be out in the first week of January 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

REMSSB recruitment date was announced on October 7, 2021

The last date to apply for the same is October 16, 2021

REMSSB Exam Date for Firemen and Asst Fire Officer is January 29, 2022

In the exam, candidates will have to answer questions from General Knowledge, Mental Aptitude, Numerical and Mental Abilities, General Hindi, and others. For each paper, the maximum mark is 300 marks. Registered candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates. Candidates must go through the syllabus before appearing for the same. After clearing the exam, candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The exam will be MCQ-based.