RSMSSB Releases Final List For Nursery Teacher Training Post, Here's Direct Link

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board on Thursday, December 2 released final list of recommended candidates for appointment through NTT 2018. To be noted that through this recruitment drive, it was announced that a total of 1,350 vacancies will be filled by RSMSSB Rajasthan. However, only 327 candidates have been selected as nursery teachers.

In order to shortlist candidates, written exam was conducted for Nursery Teacher Training post. The written exam was conducted on February 24, 2019 and the result highlighted that 512 candidates managed to clear the same. The next round after written exam was document verification. Only 327 candidates managed to clear the document verification as their documents were successfully verified. The list of 327 candidates can be checked on the official website. The steps to check the final list and the cut-off for various categories can be checked at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB NTT 2018 final list: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates who were shortlisted after written exam should go to https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should scroll down and look for result section

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads, “NTT 2018 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates"

A result PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and look for their roll numbers

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are further advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the joining date and venue as it has not been announced yet.

The RSMSSB has also released the cut-off marks category-wise on the official website. In general category, the cut off mark recorded is 62.8378. For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the cut off marks of 46.6216 and 50.6757 have been announced.