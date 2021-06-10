RTE Admissions: Bhopal Begins Application Process, Maharashtra To Resume From June 11

RTE Admissions 2021: The admission process under Right to Education (RTE) in private schools of Bhopal will begin today, June 10. Online applications for RTE admissions will be accepted from June 10. The last date to apply for admissions in private schools under RTE is June 30. Moreover, the RTE admissions in Maharashtra will be restarted on June 11.

The Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 provides for the right of children to free and compulsory education till the completion of elementary education in a neighbourhood school. It makes provisions for a non-admitted child to be admitted to an age-appropriate class.

RTE Admissions in Bhopal

Online applications can be submitted between June 10 and 30. The verification of documents will be done by July 1. The students are selected through a lottery system. The lottery for students selection will be organised on July 6. Parents will get an SMS about the results of the lottery. Admission formalities for the selected students will have to be done by July 16.

The vacant seats from round one will be depicted on the departmentís portal on July 19. The parents will have time up to July 25 to update their choice of schools till July 25, 2021. The second round of lucky draw will be organised on July 28.

Students who will be selected in the second round will have to submit all required documents and complete all admission related formalities by August 7. As per reports, this year children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 will also be included under the RTE admission provision under the Mukhyamantri Covid 19 Bal Kalyan Yojna scheme. Such children will study till class 8 under provisions of RTE and separate provisions have been made for further studies. They can study for free in government schools from class 9 to 12 or can earn a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per year to study in a private school.

RTE Admissions in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has decided to restart the RTE admission process from June 11. The RTE admission process in the state was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year. The last lottery was organised on April 7. Parents of the selected students will have to visit the school and confirm admission within 20 days. Schools have been asked to put up notices on their main gate as well as their official website. As per reports, students who are on the waiting list will be given another chance after the regular admissions are over. There are a total of 96684 seats under RTE in 9432 schools in Maharashtra. A total of 82,129 students have been selected for RTE Admissions in Maharashtra.