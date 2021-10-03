RTU Result 2021 Declared For B.Tech, MCA And MBA Courses, Here's Direct Link To Check

RTU Result 2021: Rajasthan Technical University has released the result for various courses. The RTU B.Tech result, RTU MCA result and RTU MBA result has been announced on Sunday, October 3, 2021. All those students who appeared in B.Tech final semester and MBA first, the second and fourth semester will be able to check their scorecards now. RTU Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of Rajasthan Technical University at rtu.ac.in.

In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with details such as class, roll number, name and mother’s name. the steps to check results as well as the direct link has been attached below. It is to be noted that the results of MBA and MCA streams are only for re-evaluation. The results have been announced in online mode due to the COVID pandemic situation. the exams were also held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

How to check RTU results

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota - rtu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ menu and then click on ‘Results’.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter roll number, name, mother’s name and captcha code to log in

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the screen for any future reference

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

The University is also gearing up to release the results of the remaining semesters in due course. Students should make sure to keep a check on the official website for more updates. RTU was established in 2006 by the Government of Rajasthan to enhance technical education in the state. Over 100 colleges are currently affiliated with RTU.