RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

RVUNL Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the computer-based competitive exam has been released by the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical. Candidates who are going to participate in the Rajasthan JEE Exam on December 11, 2021, can download the RVUNL Admit Card from the official website - @energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan RVUNL has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer-I from June 07, 2021, to June 21, 2021.

RVUNL JE Admit card 2021: Direct Link

To download the admit card candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - RVUNL JE Admit Card Download Link (CLICK HERE)

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download the RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021

Step 1: To download the RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 candidates need to visit the official website, - energy.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads "Download Call Letter for JEN-I (Elect.)"

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in personal information, such as registration or roll number and password.

Step 4: Get the IBPS RVUNL Admit Card 2021

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

