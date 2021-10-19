Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Check Steps To Apply For 447 Posts

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Safdarjung Hospital & VMMCis inviting applications under its recent recruitment drive. Through this drive, a total of 447 candidates will be selected for the position of Senior Resident. The candidates will be posted in various departments. Interested candidates can check eligibility, salary and age details here. for more information, candidates can also visit the official website for recruitment details.

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates must have done Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality

In order to be eligible, candidates should have also completed MBBS/BDS

Eligibility for Endocrinology: The desired qualification is MD/DNB in Medicine or Paediatrics

The desired qualification is MD/DNB in Medicine or Paediatrics Eligibility for the Haemotology department: The candidates should possess MD or equivalent in Medicine or Paediatrics. Candidates with M.D. or equivalent in Pathology will not be eligible to apply for this department

Recruitment: Important Dates

The recruitment notification was released on October 14, 2021

The last date to apply for the same is November 1, 2021

Application fee, age limit, and other details

Candidates belonging to General/EWS and OBC candidates will be charged Rs 800 as application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST and PWD category are hereby informed that they will be exempted from the payment of the application fee. Candidates should make sure to pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS, IMPS, and UPI mode only. The upper age limit for candidates falling under General/EWS category is 45 years. For the candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the maximum age to apply is 50 years. Whereas, the upper age limit to apply for candidates under OBC category is 48 years.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment: Step by step guide to apply

All the interested candidates who fulfill the above-mentioned criteria should submit the application form in offline mode. It has to be sent to the Medical Superintendent, VMM College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 110029. Along with filling the application form, candidates should attest copies of all the relevant documents. In order to get more information, candidates can check the notification on the official website vmmc-sjh.nic.in.