Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Check Steps To Apply For 447 Posts

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Safdarjung Hospital & VMMCis inviting applications under its recent recruitment drive. Through this drive, a total of 447 candidates will be selected for the position of Senior Resident. The candidates will be posted in various departments. Interested candidates can check eligibility, salary and age details here. for more information, candidates can also visit the official website for recruitment details.
Candidates belonging to General/EWS and OBC candidates will be charged Rs 800 as application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST and PWD category are hereby informed that they will be exempted from the payment of the application fee. Candidates should make sure to pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS, IMPS, and UPI mode only. The upper age limit for candidates falling under General/EWS category is 45 years. For the candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the maximum age to apply is 50 years. Whereas, the upper age limit to apply for candidates under OBC category is 48 years.
All the interested candidates who fulfill the above-mentioned criteria should submit the application form in offline mode. It has to be sent to the Medical Superintendent, VMM College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 110029. Along with filling the application form, candidates should attest copies of all the relevant documents. In order to get more information, candidates can check the notification on the official website vmmc-sjh.nic.in.