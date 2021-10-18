Sainik Schools Admissions 2022: AISSEE To Be Conducted On January 9, Here's How To Apply

Sainik Schools Admissions 2022: NTA has announced that the All India Sainik Schools admission examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022. The application forms for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 have already been released by the National Testing Agency. All the interested candidates who have not yet applied can submit online applications even now. The last date to submit the application form is October 26, 2021. For more information on Sainik School entrance Test 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website which is aissee.nta.nic.in.

Sainik Schools Admissions 2022: Important Dates

The last day to apply is Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022

Sainik School Entrance Test 2022: Details

The exam will be conducted by NTA in the paper-pen mode in 176 cities across India. Candidates who manage to clear the same will be getting admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates are hereby informed that the final selection will be based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in merit list of the Entrance examination, medical fitness approved by competent Medical authorities and verification of original documents. The steps to fill the application form have been mentioned below.

AISSEE 2022: Points to remember while applying

Candidates are hereby informed that the application form submitted in any other mode except online will not be accepted

If any candidate due to any reason submits more than one application form for admission, his/her application forms will be rejected

Candidates should make sure that e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are correct as NTA will be communicating on the same

How to fill application form