SAJKS Recruitment 2020: 13,000+ Vacancies Under Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan

Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS), which is an undertaking by Institute by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has invited applications for various posts under the organisation. The vacancies are for over 13,000 posts in Clerk, MTS, Data Entry, Accountant, Lab Attendant, Driver, and Nursing and Midwifery positions.

Candidates can apply for the various posts through online mode via the SAJKS website. Candidates need to submit essential documents to apply for the posts before the closing date. The last date for applying for SAJKS recruitment 2020 is on October 24. Candidates can visit the official website at www.sajks.org, for more details.

SAJKS recruitment 2020

Here is the list of post names under SAJKS recruitment 2020, the number of posts is mentioned according to different categories.

Official notification - Click here

Candidates can apply for the posts from the official website, where the different categories of candidates need to pay the application fee according to their category. The application fee ranges from 100 INR to 500 INR according to category of candidates.

The essential qualification for SAJKS recruitment 2020

Post Age limit Qualification Accountant 32 Years Bachelor of Commerce Data Entry Operator 32 Years Senior Secondary (10+2) Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 32 Years Bachelor Degree in any discipline Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 32 Years Senior Secondary (10+2) Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) 37 Years Diploma in ANM General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 37 Years Diploma in GNM Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 32 Years Matriculation (Class 10th Pass) Lab Attendant 32 Years Senior Secondary (10+2) Ambulance Driver 33 Years Matriculation (Class 10th Pass) Car Driver 33 Years Matriculation (Class 10th Pass)

Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is considered as one of the respected healthcare institutes in the country. The institute has been established by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, under the Government of India, which was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna(PMSSY). The institute was made to correct the regional imbalances in tertiary level healthcare in the country. The institute aims to attain a sufficient number of candidates under the PMSSY to help set up a successful campus in underserved regions in the country. Candidates are provided with graduate and postgraduate education in the various field along with nursing and paramedical training too.

