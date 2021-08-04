Samagra Shiksha Scheme Extended By Cabinet Till 2026 With Outlay Of Rs 2.94 Lakh Crore

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme' 2.0 for school education for another five years. The scheme will continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the scheme would be called 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2.0.

A financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore, including a central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore has been allocated to implement the second edition of the scheme. The Samara Shiksha Scheme 2.0 will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students, and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools. See key features of the scheme here.

Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2.0: Key features

Transport facility extended to secondary level at up to Rs 6000 per annum.

All Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya will be upgraded to class 12

Strengthening of the infrastructure of schools from pre-primary to senior secondary. Earlier pre-primary was excluded.

Support for activities of Parakh.

A new component appointment of language teachers will be added.

Up to Rs 2000 per child per grade for SC, ST, disabled out-of-school children of 16 to 19 years of age.

Provision of ICT Labs, smart classrooms, DBT

Emphasis on vocational education and integration of skills and schools.

"In furtherance of goals envisaged under the NEP and to make quality school education equitable & inclusive for all children, #Cabinet led by PM @narendramodi ji has approved the extension of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the next 5 years with an outlay of over ₹2.94 lakh crore. The scheme also moots access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment with a greater focus on imparting skills among the students. The scheme will cover 11.6 lakh schools, over 15.6 crore students & 57 lakh teachers of govt. & aided schools. It will play an instrumental role in translating the vision of the National Education Policy at the grassroots level & build strong foundations for a self-reliant India. In line with the NEP, special focus has been given on developing key performance indicators for each component of the Samagra Shiksha scheme to ensure universal implementation and also on integrating skills with schools to prepare students of the 21st-century. #CabinetDecisions," union education minister Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

In furtherance of goals envisaged under the NEP and to make quality school education equitable & inclusive for all children, #Cabinet led by PM @narendramodi ji has approved the extension of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the next 5 years with an outlay of over ₹2.94 lakh crore. pic.twitter.com/2GkTm8wKxn — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2021

About Samagra Shiksha Scheme

The Union Budget, 2018-19, has proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. It subsumes the three schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).