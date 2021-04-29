Last Updated:

Samastha Kerala Result 2021 Declared For Classes 5, 7, 10 And 12; Direct Link Here

The Samastha Kerala Result 2021 has been declared for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. Read on for step by step process on how to check results online.

Sakshat Kolhatkar
The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Samastha Public Examination Results 2021. The results for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 have been released and are now available on the official website. Read on to know how to view the Samastha Kerala Result 2021 and the official link for Samastha Kerala result download. 

Samastha Kerala Result 2021 Announced 

As per the Samastha Kerala Website, the Samastha exam result for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 has been declared.  Students who appeared for these exams can check their results by going to the official Samastha Kerala website - www.samastha.in. For your convenience, we have also given the direct link for the results below. Read on for the step by step process to access the results. 

  • Go to the official website of Kerala Samasatha at www.samastha.in.
  • On the homepage, you can see the link for the results. Click on the Results link. 
  • Alternatively, here is the direct link to the results - https://svb.samastha.in/results?id=58
  • A new tab will open where you can see links for different results for different categories. 
  • Click on the link General Examination 2021 April. 
  • Choose the class from the drop-down menu and enter your registration number. Click submit to finish the process. 
  • Your results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to save a soft copy on their computers as well as keep a hard copy for future reference. 

Candidates are advised to regularly visits the Meghalaya education board website for more Samastha Kerala 2021 exam updates. Candidates can also start applying for reevaluation as Samastha Board has also started the reevaluation process.  Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for reevaluation online on the Samastha website. Students will need to make sure they have all the necessary paperwork in order before applying for the reevaluation. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming exam news and results. 

