Sambalpur boy cracks UPSC civil exam

Sambalpur, Sep 24 (PTI) Ankit Verma, a resident of Dhanupali in Odisha's Sambalpur, cracked the UPSC examination with a rank of 184.

The result of the prestigious examination was declared on Friday.

Verma, 30, who went to the Madnawati Public School in the city, completed his BTech in Computer Science from the SRM University in Chennai in 2012.

He did not join any job after completing engineering and prepared for the UPSC. He opted for Sociology as his main subject and cleared the exam.

When asked about his preparation, Verma said, "I was staying in a rented house in Delhi for my preparation." "One has to cover vast course to clear the UPSC examination. Along with hard work, smart work is also essential for success. I never counted how many hours I studied. I believe in quality study," he added.

Verma said that when he was doing his BTech, his father told him that he should join the civil service if he wanted to serve the people.

"And inspired by this line of my father, I started the preparation for the UPSC examination," he added. PTI CORR HMB SOM SOM