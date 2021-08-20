SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021 Form Released, Check Eligibility & How To Apply

The Department of Higher Education, Odisha (DHE Odisha) government has released the online Common Application Form (CAF) on Friday, August 20, at 11 am. All the candidates who have passed class 12 exams in 2021 can now fill out the SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021 form by visiting the official website of SAMS Odisha-dhe.odisha.gov.in. Aspiring candidates who want to take admission to plus 3 Odisha degree course admissions have 15 days to submit the form, as the last date for submitting SAMS Odisha is September 4, 2021. Students can get all the details regarding SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021 on this website.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021: Admission details

According to the official notification, all applicants can apply for a maximum of 20 options and a minimum of 5 colleges. Applying for Odisha degree course admissions is chargeable and a general category candidate will have to pay Rs 275 per application, whereas, SC/ST candidates will pay Rs 175 per application. The amount of fees will be mentioned on the application and no refund will be initiated once payment is made. It must be noted that the first merit list will be published on September 9 at 11 am and those students who get selected in the first merit list will have to deposit fees at SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021 official website between September 9 and 14.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021: Here's to apply for Odisha degree course admissions

To apply for the Odisha +3 degree course, a candidate needs to open the official website of DHE _ samsodisha.gov.in

Here is the direct link - SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021

Now, click on the link that reads, "Degree College Plus 3 Admission link."

Automatically, a new page will open on your screen.

Then, click on the link that reads 'New Student, Register'.

Next, you need to enter your details and create a username and password.

Now, log in and fill out the online application form. You will also need to upload documents such as class 10 and 12 mark sheets, photos, signatures, DOB, parents' details, and more.

Once the application form is filled out, make the payment.

It is recommended that you download the application form for future use.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria for Odisha plus 3 admissions