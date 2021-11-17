Last Updated:

SAMS Odisha Activates Common Admission Form Link For SPOT Admission

SAMS Odisha has activated the common admission form link for SPOT admission. The deadline to register for the same is November 21, 2021.

SAMS Odisha Admission Update: SAMS Odisha has begun the Common PG Entrance Test, CPET SPOT Admission 2021 process. The process has been started on Wednesday, November 17 at the official website of SAMS Odisha. The online Common Admission Form, CAF, is now available on Student Login to provide fresh SPOT admission options. Candidates who are interested in applying for spot admissions should make sure to fill the registration form by November 21, 2021. For more details on SPOT admission, candidates will have to visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

CPET SPOT Admission Eligibility

Interested candidates can check the eligibility details and steps to apply here. Those candidates who appeared for CPET-2021 but were not selected in the first and second-round selection are eligible to appear for this round. The link to CAF has already been activated online in the Student login section in the first half on Wednesday.  

CPET SPOT Admission 2021: Steps to fill SAMS Odisha CAF form

  • Candidates will first have to visit the official website of the Student Academic Management System, Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Higher Education/ PG Admission 2021’ section and then click on ‘Existing Student Login’
  • Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter their mobile number, password and captcha code to log in
  • Candidates will then have to fill in the required details and select among options of colleges for PG courses
  • Submit the form and make sure to take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference

The provisional allotment order was released on November 4, 2021, and the admission process was concluded on November 10, 2021. Common PG Entrance Test, CPET Vacant Seats 2021 was released on the official website on November 12, 2021. 72 institutes under SAMS Odisha marked their presence in the PG admission process. The steps and direct link to check CPET Admission Vacant Seats can be checked here.

CPET Admission Vacant Seats 2021: Steps to check

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha, at samsodisha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘PG Admission 2021’ section and then click on link which reads 'CPET Vacant Seats 2021'
  • The list will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to check Vacant seats
