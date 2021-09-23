Last Updated:

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2021 Released For Odisha +3 Admissions, Here's How To Check

SAMS Odisha Merit list 2021 has been released. The Odisha UG 2nd merit list 2021 can be checked by following the steps mentioned in this article.

SAMS Odisha Merit list 2021

Image: PTI


SAMS Odisha Merit list 2021: Department of Higher Education also known as DHE Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha Merit List 2021. The merit list has been released at 11 am on Thursday, September 23, 2021. It is the second merit list that has been released for Odisha +3 admissions 2021. Candidates can check the same on Student Academic Management System (SAMS Portal). The official website on which students can check the results is samsodisha.gov.in.   

Odisha +3 admissions second merit list 2021 is for admissions to Degree Colleges of Odisha. The admission process was initiated in the month of August and form was released on August 20, 2021. The fee payment process has been started today and will continue till September 27, 2021. To be noted that the list releasing date has been delayed due to some unavoidable reasons. In order to check merit list students will have to enter College Name, Stream and even District to view the merit list. Here are the steps which need to be followed to check the Odisha UG 2nd merit list 2021.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2021: Important Dates 

  • +3 Admissions Second Merit list has been released on September 23, 2021 at 11 am
  • Last day to pay the fee is September 27, 2021
  • Admission process will only be completed after fee payment and document verification

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2021: Steps to Check 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in. 
  • On the Homepage, go to the higher education section and click on the 'Degree +3' tab and then click on merit list
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where the Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List will be displayed
  • Post checking the details mentioned in merit list, if the name is there candidates should proceed with the admissions process
